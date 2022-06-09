Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G first sale commences tomorrow. Check offers and features

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow. The smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The first sale for Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is scheduled for June 10, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels. Buyers can avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions bringing the price down to ₹19,999 for the 6GB+128GB and ₹21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

