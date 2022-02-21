Realme Narzo 50 smartphone to feature 120Hz refresh rate. The Chinese smartphone has announced this new Narzo smartphone which will be launched on February 24 in India. The details that emerge out till now say that it will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone . Getting peep into features, Realme Narzo 50 could use the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Most likely, Realme would like to place Narzo 50 under the mid-segment which is becoming its key operating segment for the brand in India.

The details which are available about the Narzo 50 say that the smartphone will feature triple-camera set up at the back. The poster hints that company has upgraded the night photography in the Narzo 50.

“The Realme Narzo 50 will offer the thrill of powerful performance, equipped with MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming Processor, brilliant display, fast charging capabilities and long-lasting battery life, nothing but the best in the segment," Realme said.

The smartphone maker had told, “Realme is ushering the youth into an era of innovation and set to expand the narzo family with a new powerful entrant - realme narzo 50, a smartphone equipped with the Best Processor & Display in the segment."

