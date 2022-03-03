Realme newly launched smartphone Narzo 50 will go on sale today at Amazon starting 12 noon onwards. Narzo 50 will be up for grabs on the company’s website and mainline channels. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It comes with a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W Dart Charging. Realme Narzo 50 features dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows expanding up to 11GB RAM.

Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera. It comprises a primary camera that adopts a 50MP image sensor with a large area, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens to provide special artistic effect for portraits. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone operates on UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme Narzo 50 will be available in two colours; Speed Black and Speed Blue, and will come in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at ₹15,499.

“With this new smartphone, users can experience thrilling gaming sessions owing to MediaTek Helio G96 Processor, the best processor in the segment. With the launch of this new addition, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Amazon for the sale of this product. This new collaboration will help us reach a wider audience and will further strengthen realme's position in the online sales market," Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.