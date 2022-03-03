Realme Narzo 50 with 120Hz refresh rate goes on sale today. Details here

“With this new smartphone, users can experience thrilling gaming sessions owing to MediaTek Helio G96 Processor, the best processor in the segment. With the launch of this new addition, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Amazon for the sale of this product. This new collaboration will help us reach a wider audience and will further strengthen realme's position in the online sales market," Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said.