Realme Narzo 50A Prime launches tomorrow, may feature Unisoc processor

Realme has announced Narzo 50A Prime for this week in India. The Chinese smartphone brand has already launched it in other markets and is now bringing it to India tomorrow. Realme is not going to provide charger inside the box starting with Narzo 50A Prime as it said earlier. The brand aims to achieve ‘Double Zero’ goal by 2025 which means that it will work to reduce carbon footprints.

