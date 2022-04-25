Realme has launched the Narzo 50A Prime today in India. This will be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker that comes without power adaptor (charger) inside the box. With this new measure, Realme wants to cut its carbon footprints. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime features 50MP main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a 6.6 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 600 nits of peak brightness and 2408x0180 resolution.

The smartphone uses Unisoc T612 processor. Narzo 50A Prime supports 18W charger and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 11.

The Narzo 50A Prime has 50MP main lens supported by a B&W sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It uses an 8MP selfie camera.

The first sale of Narzo 50A Prime will start on April 28 with the price starting at ₹11,499 for the 4GB/64GB. The 6GB/128GB will retail at ₹12,499. It will be available via Amazon, Realme’s website and its offline stores. It will be sold in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours.