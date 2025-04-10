Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Which smartphone to buy around Rs.20000

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Here’s a detailed comparison between two performance-centric mid-range smartphones.

Aishwarya Panda
Published10 Apr 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Check out the detailed specs comparison between Realme Narzo 80 Pro and Poco X7.
Check out the detailed specs comparison between Realme Narzo 80 Pro and Poco X7.(Realme/ Flipkart)

Realme has recently launched its new generation Narzo series phones, the Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x, at under Rs.20000, bringing powerful features to the mid-range segment. While both smartphones retain some eye-catching features, but you are still considering other options, then one such smartphone is the Poco X7. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a smartphone upgrade and have a similar budget, then here’s a detailed comparison between Realme Narzo 80 Pro, priced at Rs.19999 and the Poco X7, which comes at Rs.16999 in India. Both models are known to offer powerful performance and promising camera features, allowing users to experience advanced features at an affordable price.

Also read: Realme GT 7 officially confirmed to launch this month with Dimensity 9400+ chipset

You may be interested in

Discount

24% OFF

POCO X7

POCO X7

  • CheckPOCO Yellow
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹18990

₹24999

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Realme 14x

Realme 14x

  • CheckCrystal Black
  • Check6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹15194

₹17999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14

  • CheckTitan Black
  • Check6 GB / 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹18999

Check Details

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • CheckMars Orange
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹19999

Check Details

Discount

20% OFF

Realme P1 Pro 5G

Realme P1 Pro 5G

  • CheckPhoenix Red
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹19990

₹24999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Design and display

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro comes with a sleek design and arc comfort deco for rip and smoother control. It features a textured rear panel with a circular camera module housing dual camera sensors. The smartphone also comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. On the other hand, the Poco X7 comes with its signature yellow back leather rear panel design. It also offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For display, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone is worth the money

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Performance and battery

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. Whereas the Poco X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, both models offer powerful gaming performance and ease in multitasking.

For lasting performance, the Narzo 80 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Poco X7 is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that comes with 45W charging support.

Also read: Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Know which smartphone is worth your money under 15000

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Camera

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. The Poco X7 features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, Realme comes with a 16MP front camera, and Poco comes with a 20MP camera.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Price

Realme Narzo 80 Pro has been launched at a starting price of just Rs.19999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Poco X7 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyRealme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Which smartphone to buy around Rs.20000
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.