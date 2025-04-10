Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Which smartphone to buy around Rs.20000

Realme has recently launched its new generation Narzo series phones, the Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x, at under Rs.20000, bringing powerful features to the mid-range segment. While both smartphones retain some eye-catching features, but you are still considering other options, then one such smartphone is the Poco X7. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a smartphone upgrade and have a similar budget, then here’s a detailed comparison between Realme Narzo 80 Pro, priced at Rs.19999 and the Poco X7, which comes at Rs.16999 in India. Both models are known to offer powerful performance and promising camera features, allowing users to experience advanced features at an affordable price.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Design and display The Realme Narzo 80 Pro comes with a sleek design and arc comfort deco for rip and smoother control. It features a textured rear panel with a circular camera module housing dual camera sensors. The smartphone also comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. On the other hand, the Poco X7 comes with its signature yellow back leather rear panel design. It also offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For display, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Performance and battery The Realme Narzo 80 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. Whereas the Poco X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, both models offer powerful gaming performance and ease in multitasking.

For lasting performance, the Narzo 80 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Poco X7 is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that comes with 45W charging support.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro vs Poco X7: Camera The Realme Narzo 80 Pro features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. The Poco X7 features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, Realme comes with a 16MP front camera, and Poco comes with a 20MP camera.