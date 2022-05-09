The Narzo series will have new editions soon and will cater to different price segments. They will feature more powerful 5G processors, sleek design, amazing display and faster charging, wrote Madhave Sheth, the CEO of Realme India on his blog. He is also VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group.

As India gears up to roll out the 5G network in 2022, there will be high demand for superior 5G-enabled smartphones on online channels, added Sheth.

According to Counterpoint Research, the Narzo series crossed 10 million cumulative shipments in January 2022 in India. Also, the recently launched Narzo 50A Prime become the bestseller on Amazon with over 100K units sold on its First Sale Day, claims Sheth.

The Chinese smartphone launched Narzo 50A Prime without power adaptor (charger) inside the box. With this new measure, Realme wants to cut its carbon footprints. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime features 50MP main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a 6.6 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 600 nits of peak brightness and 2408x0180 resolution. The smartphone uses Unisoc T612 processor. Narzo 50A Prime supports 18W charger and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 11.

The Narzo 50A Prime has 50MP main lens supported by a B&W sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It uses an 8MP selfie camera.

Realme had also launched its first 150W charger phone, GT Neo 3, with Dimensity 8100 processor, triple rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor.