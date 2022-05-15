Realme will launch a new smartwatch called the SZ100 on May 18. Under its TechLife portfolio, the new Watch SZ100 accompanies the Narzo 50 5G series launch on the same day. The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will have a 1.69 inch HD display with 12 days of battery life as claimed by the brand. The new smartwatch can measure skin temperature and monitor body temperature as well. It can also keep track of various other activities like walking, sleeping, heart rate, etc.

The price of this new upgraded version of S100 may be around ₹2,999 and will be retailed through company's website.

Realme will also launch Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G on the same day which will be streamed via company’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. This new Narzo 50 5G series will be an Amazon exclusive and will also be available at company’s website. The Chinese smartphone recently launched the Narzo 50A Prime without the power adapter inside the box. Realme Narzo 50A Prime featured 50MP main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

The CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth, has already hinted this new Narzo launch in his blog. The company is targeting the mid-segment buyers with the new Narzo 50 5G series.

“Resonating with the youth, the narzo 50 5G series is equipped to deliver a powerful performance while sporting a mesmerizing, sleek design. With these new smartphones, we will be bringing the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920, 6nm 5G Processor along with other segment-first features, and we can’t contain our excitement to share these with you," said Realme.

Realme might use the MediaTek processors in both the phones. One processor has already being confirmed by the brand which is MediaTek Dimensity 920. The phones are said to come with both 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate display. There are possibilities that Realme will use triple rear camera in the Narzo 50 5G series.

The battery in this new Narzo series could be around 5,000mAh. It will be interesting to know that the Realme wish to continue with its no-charger policy with the Narzo series as it did with the Narzo 50A Prime.