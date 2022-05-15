Realme new smartwatch arrives with Narzo 50 5G series on May 18. Details

Realme will launch a new smartwatch called the SZ100 on May 18. Under its TechLife portfolio, the new Watch SZ100 accompanies the Narzo 50 5G series launch on the same day. The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will have a 1.69 inch HD display with 12 days of battery life as claimed by the brand. The new smartwatch can measure skin temperature and monitor body temperature as well. It can also keep track of various other activities like walking, sleeping, heart rate, etc.

