Realme P3 Ultra 5G officially announced – Design and specs leak online

Realme has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India, adding to its expanding smartphone lineup. The company made the revelation via a post on X, teasing the handset's design in a promotional image. However, the precise launch date remains under wraps.

The new device will join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G, which were introduced in India earlier this year in February. Although reports have hinted at the arrival of a standard Realme P3 model, the company has yet to confirm its existence.

A Glimpse of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G Realme has touted the new smartphone with the tagline "Ultra Design; Ultra Performance; Ultra Camera," suggesting top-tier specifications. The promotional material provides a partial look at the phone's right profile, revealing a distinctive camera bump comprising two circular modules. Additionally, an eye-catching orange-coloured power button is located just below the volume rocker—similar to the one seen on the Realme Neo 7x.

Leaked Specifications and Benchmark Listings A recent Geekbench listing under the model number RMX5030, believed to correspond to the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, suggests that the device may be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 or the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It is also likely to feature a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and run on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15.

Previous leaks have indicated that the handset may offer up to 12GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of internal storage. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is also tipped to sport a premium glass back panel and could debut in a grey colourway.