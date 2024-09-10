Realme Pad 2 Lite India launch on September 13: Processor, display, camera and other details revealed
Realme is set to launch the budget tablet Realme Pad 2 Lite on September 13 via an online event. It features a 90Hz 2K display, 8,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and MediaTek Helio G99 processor, along with fast charging and dual cameras.
Realme is gearing up for yet another launch in the Indian market, this time of the an upcoming budget tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite. The new tablet will be launched via an online event on September 13 and has already been confirmed to be available via Flipkart.
