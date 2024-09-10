Realme is set to launch the budget tablet Realme Pad 2 Lite on September 13 via an online event. It features a 90Hz 2K display, 8,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and MediaTek Helio G99 processor, along with fast charging and dual cameras.

Realme is gearing up for yet another launch in the Indian market, this time of the an upcoming budget tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite. The new tablet will be launched via an online event on September 13 and has already been confirmed to be available via Flipkart.

Realme Pad 2 specifications: Realme Pad 2 will feature a 90Hz 2K Eye Comfort display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and peak brightness of 450 nits. The tablet is being touted to deliver an immersive viewing experience while ensuring minimum strain on eyes and feature a massive 8,300mAh battery. In contrast, the Realme Pad 2 comes with a 120Hz 2K display and a 8,360mAh battery.

Realme has also confirmed that the tablet will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 16GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The tablet will come with a quad stereo speaker setup and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Design-wise, the Realme Pad 2 Lite can be seen with a dual-tone finish to the back and a round camera module while there is a punch hole flat display on the front.

According to a Fonearena report citing certifications in various countries, Realme Pad 2 Lite will come with 15W fast charging. It is also said to come with a 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. Apart from this, there are no publicly available details about the Pad 2 Lite and we will have to wait till September 13 for Realme to reveal more information about the budget tablet.