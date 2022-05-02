Realme Pad mini and Buds Q2s are scheduled to go on sale at 12 noon today on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Realme Pad mini is powered by Unisoc T616 processor. It comes with a 8.7-inches WXGA+full screen, up to 1340×800 pixels screen resolution and screen-to-body ratio of 84.59%. The Pad mini comes with Aluminium alloy body design. The tablet is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery. Realme Pad mini is equipped with an 18W quick charge and supports reverse charging too.

It also features Stereo Dual Speakers with Dirac Certification along with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Realme Pad mini comes with the Realme UI for Pad.

Realme Buds Q2s claims a total of 30 hours of total playback and 7 hours of single time playback. It supports flash charging and comes equipped with a 10mm driver which uses high-quality PEEK & TPU polymer composite diaphragm. It also has an AI ENC Noise cancellation for calls. Realme Buds Q2s support Dolby Atmos.

Price and Availability

Realme Pad mini will be available in two colours; Grey and Blue, and four variants, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at ₹10,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) priced at ₹12,999, 4GB+64GB (W-Fi) priced at ₹12,999 and 4GB +64GB(Wi-Fi+4G) priced at ₹14,999 and supports up to 1TB Memory expansion.

Realme Buds Q2s will be available in three colours; Night Black, Paper White and Paper Green and is priced at ₹1,999. The first sale is scheduled today, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline channels.