Realme Pad mini and Buds Q2s first sale starts today noon. Price, features, availability

Realme Pad mini is powered by Unisoc T616 processor. It comes with a 8.7-inches WXGA+full screen, up to 1340×800 pixels screen resolution and screen-to-body ratio of 84.59%. The Pad mini comes with Aluminium alloy body design. The tablet is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery. Realme Pad mini is equipped with an 18W quick charge and supports reverse charging too.