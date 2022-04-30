Realme Pad mini

Realme Pad mini is powered by Unisoc T616 processor. It comes with a 8.7-inches WXGA+ with up to 1340×800 pixels screen resolution and screen-to-body ratio of 84.59%. Realme Pad mini comes with aluminium alloy body design. The tablet is equipped with a 6,400mAh mega battery. Realme Pad mini is equipped with a 18W charger and supports reverse charging too.

It also features stereo dual speakers with Dirac certification along with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Realme Pad mini comes with Realme UI for Pad.

Realme Pad mini will be available in two colours; Grey and Blue, and four variants, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at ₹10,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) priced at ₹12,999, 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi) priced at ₹12,999 and 4GB +64GB(Wi-Fi+4G) priced at ₹14,999 and supports up to 1TB memory expansion. The first sale of Pad mini is scheduled for May 2, 12 noon onwards on realme, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Realme Buds Q2s

Realme Buds Q2s claims 30 hours of total playback and 7 hours of single time playback. It supports quick charging via the Type-C port and comes equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver. It also has an AI ENC Noise cancellation for calls. Realme Buds Q2s supports Dolby Atmos.

It will be available in three colours; Night Black, Paper White and Paper Green and is priced at ₹1,999. The first sale is scheduled for May 2, 12 noon onwards on realme, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Realme Smart TV X

Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes in two sizes featuring bezel-less and has 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, User. It has 400+ nits peak brightness. The smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio speakers. It also comes with MediaTek 64-bit quad core processor and runs on Android 11.

Priced at ₹22,999 for 40 inch and ₹25,999 for 43 inch, the first sale of the Realme Smart TV X Full HD 40 inch is scheduled for May 4 and the 43 inch is scheduled for May 5 from 12 noon onwards on realme, Flipkart and mainline channels.