Realme Pad mini, Buds Q2s and smart TV X. Price, features and sale

Realme Pad mini will be available in two colours; Grey and Blue, and four variants, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at ₹10,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) priced at ₹12,999, 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi) priced at ₹12,999 and 4GB +64GB(Wi-Fi+4G) priced at ₹14,999 and supports up to 1TB memory expansion. The first sale of Pad mini is scheduled for May 2, 12 noon onwards on realme, Flipkart and mainline channels.