Realme has announced that the Realme Pad will get the Android 12 update in Q3, 2022 and would also have 3 years of security update. The announcement has been made keeping in mind the requirements of the users. Android 12 will bring customization options to fulfill the creative requirements.

Some of the features that the Android 12 version will provide the users are enhanced lockscreen and notification UI, scrolling screenshots, dedicated one-handed mode and improved widgets in the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It comes with a 10.4-inches WUXGA+ (Widescreen Ultra eXtended Graphics Array Plus) full screen, up to 2000×1200 pixels screen resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5%. The Realme Pad comes weighs 440 grams. Realme Pad is equipped with a 7,100mAh large capacity battery equipped with an 18W quick charge.

“The Android 12 update will adhere to the product inspiration of seamless fun and will continue to improve on functionality, fluency, customizability, security and privacy that young users are concerned about," the company said.

