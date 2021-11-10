Realme has achieved 9.3 million in sales for smartphones, AIoT and techlife products across all online and mainline channels, with 40% year-on-year growth during Realme Festive Days. During the period of 2 October to November 8, the combined sales also contributed to sales revenue worth ₹9,000+ crore. With 60% year-on-year growth, it emerged as the no.1 smart TV brand on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale, the company claims.

Several flagship product lines such as Realme GT series witnessed 300K sales, within just a few months of its launch and witnessed growth of a 550% in the 20k-35k segment during festive day sales. Realme narzo series registered 1.4 million sales.

This year, the Chinese brand, Realme, sold 1.4 million units of wearables and hearables, 250K units of Smart TV and over 70K units of realme Book (Slim) and realme Pad druing the festive sale. Realme maintained its position as the No. 1 smartphone brand on Flipkart during this year's Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, claims smartphone and IoT brand.

Madhav Sheth,CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “The festive period is one of the most crucial occasions of the year, and this time, there was pent-up demand to be addressed as well. I am delighted to share that we successfully met high consumer expectations, across online as well as mainline channels."

He further added, “We have achieved several milestones, including selling 5.5 million smartphones across all channels, garnering GMV worth INR 9000+ crore and emerging as a No 1 smartphone & Smart TV brand on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sales. We attribute our success to realme’s Dare to Leap spirit to bring nothing but the very best and the unflinching love, support, and faith of our users."

