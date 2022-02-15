Realme rolling out UI 3.0 update based on Android 12 for Realme C25 users

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 3.0 update for the users of Realme C25 following the Realme UI 3.0, Android 12 roadmap. Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity, the company said. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

Realme C25 devices are now fetching the February UI 3.0 update. Realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches beginning on February 15. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

"Realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product's inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users."

The UI 3.0 based on Android 12 introduces a refreshing look with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, new features to help protect your privacy, and improvements across the entire system to make your Realme smartphone experience faster, fluid and fun.

Realme UI 3.0 comes with next-gen features that easily let users switch between their Realme Book and Realme smartphone.

