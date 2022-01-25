Realme rolling out UI 3.0 update based on Android 12 for Realme X50 Pro users

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 3.0 update for the users of Realme X50 Pro 5G following the Realme UI 3.0, Android 12 roadmap. Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings customization options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity, the company said. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

"The update also reaffirms Realme's commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme X50 Pro 5G devices are now fetching the January Realme UI 3.0 update."

"The update also reaffirms Realme's commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme X50 Pro 5G devices are now fetching the January Realme UI 3.0 update."

The Realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

“Realme UI 3.0 will adhere to the product inspiration of seamless fun and will continue to improve on functionality, fluency, customizability, security and privacy that young users are concerned about," added Realme.

