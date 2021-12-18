Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 3.0 update for the users of Realme GT Neo 2 following the Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap. The UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time, said Realme.

“The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend realme GT NEO 2 devices are now fetching the December realme UI 3.0 update," the company said in a statement.

The Realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches beginning on December 16. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

