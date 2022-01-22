Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Realme rolling UI 3.0 based on Android 12 early access for Realme 8 users

Realme rolling UI 3.0 based on Android 12 early access for Realme 8 users

Realme is rolling out UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for Realme 8 users.
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings customization options
  • Realme GT Master Edition devices are now fetching the January realme UI 3.0 update

Realme has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 3.0 update for the users of Realme 8 following the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 roadmap. 

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time, the company said.

“The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme GT Master Edition devices are now fetching the January realme UI 3.0 update."

Realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches beginning on January 21. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

“Realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product's inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users," says Realme.

