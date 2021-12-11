Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Realme rolls out UI 3.0 early access for X7 Max 5G, open beta for GT users

Realme rolls out UI 3.0 early access for X7 Max 5G, open beta for GT users

Realme begins UI 3.0 early access roll out for X7 Max 5G
10:50 AM IST

  • Realme X7 Max 5G is now fetching the December Realme UI 3.0 early access and Realme GT is fetching the December Realme UI 3.0 open beta updates respectively

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started early access roll out of Realme UI 3.0 for the users of Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme UI 3.0 open beta for the users of Realme GT following the Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap. Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings customization options to meet imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

Realme X7 Max 5G is now fetching the December Realme UI 3.0 early access and Realme GT is fetching the December Realme UI 3.0 open beta updates respectively. 

Realme GT 5G
Realme UI 3.0 will adhere to the product inspiration of seamless fun and will continue to improve on functionality, fluency, customizability, security and privacy that young users are concerned about, said the smartphone maker.

Realme said, “Keep in mind that being an early software there might be bugs and some apps might not work properly. It might not be recommended to install the Early Access software on your primary phone."

The Realme UI 3.0 early access and open beta are rolled out and the updates are going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

