Realme has today announced that it has captured the second position in Q4 2021 quarter with a market share of 17%, as per Counterpoint data. Realme also maintained its position of being the fastest-growing smartphone brand among the top five brands with 20% y-o-y growth, it said.

Realme was also India's number two brand with the highest ever market share of 18% in October 2021 along with being the number one brand on Flipkart with a market share of 52%. The brand announced its landmark of hitting 100 million in cumulative shipments globally since its launch and reached 50 million units in shipments in India in Q2 2021, the fastest brand so far in India.

In 2021, Realme also entered the premium segment with the Realme GT series. In 2022, the brand intends to expand its premium offerings further by introducing more smartphones under the GT series.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “Our growth over the past three years is a demonstration of the love that our users have for the brand. Ever since realme came into existence, all our efforts have been put into bringing leap-forward technologies to the users and providing them with the best of experiences. We achieved some major milestones in 2021 and being the second-largest brand in Q4 2021 is the perfect way to end the year. From here, we are only looking at more growth and have our goals set for 2022. We want to be India’s no. 1 smartphone brand this year, and I believe that the path we are on is the correct one."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.