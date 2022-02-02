Realme stands second in Q4 2021, market share reaches 17%

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “Our growth over the past three years is a demonstration of the love that our users have for the brand. Ever since realme came into existence, all our efforts have been put into bringing leap-forward technologies to the users and providing them with the best of experiences. We achieved some major milestones in 2021 and being the second-largest brand in Q4 2021 is the perfect way to end the year. From here, we are only looking at more growth and have our goals set for 2022. We want to be India’s no. 1 smartphone brand this year, and I believe that the path we are on is the correct one."