Home / Technology / Realme starts rolling UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for Realme 8 Pro users

Realme starts rolling UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for Realme 8 Pro users

Realme UI 3.0 goes live for Realme 8 Pro users
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12 will be rolled out in batches

Realme has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 3.0 update for the users of Realme 8 Pro following the Realme UI 3.0, Android 12 roadmap. Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings customization options to meet young users imagination and creativity, said Realem. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

“The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme 8 Pro devices are now fetching the December Realme UI 3.0 update."

The Realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches beginning on December 17. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

