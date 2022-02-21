Realme has today announced that it will unveil the world's fastest smartphone charging technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The Chinese smartphone maker under the BBK clan will introduce a new fast charger as it already had a 125W fast charger available in the market. Besides that Realme will also announce the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro in the European markets during MWC 2022.

“As one of the first brands to launch the 125W flash charging technology, realme has maintained its lead position in bringing cutting-edge charging technology and is stepping towards the future by unveiling the world's fastest smartphone charging in MWC 2022," said Realme.

Under its ‘Go Premium’ strategy, Realme will invest 70% of R&D resources in introducing breakthrough innovation, of which fast-charging technology is a key component, it added.

It believes that the new charging technology will break current barriers and will enable users to charge their smartphones in a much shorter period of time.

Meanwhile, Realme has also announced a new smartphone which will be launched this week in India under its Narzo series. This new smartphone will be known as Realme Narzo 50 and will be launched on February 24 in India. “Realme is ushering the youth into an era of innovation and set to expand the narzo family with a new powerful entrant - realme narzo 50, a smartphone equipped with the Best Processor & Display in the segment," said Realme.

