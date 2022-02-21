Realme to bring ‘world's fastest mobile charger' and GT 2 Pro at MWC 2022

Meanwhile, Realme has also announced a new smartphone which will be launched this week in India under its Narzo series. This new smartphone will be known as Realme Narzo 50 and will be launched on February 24 in India. “Realme is ushering the youth into an era of innovation and set to expand the narzo family with a new powerful entrant - realme narzo 50, a smartphone equipped with the Best Processor & Display in the segment," said Realme.