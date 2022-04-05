Realme to ditch charger in Narzo 50A Prime

Realme upcoming phone Narzo 50A Prime will not ship with charger inside the box. A move adopted by the likes of Apple and Samsung in their premium phones to ‘cut’ the carbon footprints. Now it seems that the Chinese smartphone maker wants to test it with its budget phone that will be launched ahead in India. In a community forum, Realme announced this move which could be publicly announced later.

