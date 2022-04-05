Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Realme to ditch charger in Narzo 50A Prime

Realme to ditch charger in Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime.
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime uses UniSoC T612 processor 

Realme upcoming phone Narzo 50A Prime will not ship with charger inside the box. A move adopted by the likes of Apple and Samsung in their premium phones to ‘cut’ the carbon footprints. Now it seems that the Chinese smartphone maker wants to test it with its budget phone that will be launched ahead in India. In a community forum, Realme announced this move which could be publicly announced later.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display. The phone uses UniSoC T612 processor in octa-core format. It runs on Android 11.

The Narzo 50A Prime features triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor along with a macro sensor and a B&W sensor. It has an 8MP selfie lens. The smartphone uses a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 18W charger. 

The Narzo 50A Prime gets a dedicated micro-SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

