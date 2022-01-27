Realme has seen a strong, continual growth momentum in 5G smartphones. The Realme number series reached 40 million shipments as of Q3 2021, making it one of the fastest smartphone product lines in the world to achieve this milestone. Realme's number series will soon release the new Realme 9 Pro series for the global market, including the first Pro+ product. Today, Realme announced that the Realme 9 Pro series will be an all-5G product.

Realme 9 Pro+ is one of the world-first smartphones with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.

The Chinese smartphone maker said, “Realme committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and high-quality design to young people worldwide, introduced its range of 5G smartphones in 2020. Continuing the trend, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the MediaTek Dimentsity 920 5G processor."

According to the latest data released by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research, Realme was the fastest-growing 5G Android smartphone brand globally in Q3 with robust growth in India, China and Europe. It was able to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831% YoY compared to the global growth rate of 121%.

