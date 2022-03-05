Realme to launch a new budget segment phone with 50MP camera on this date

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has announced a new smartphone under the budget series. The new smartphone will be known as Realme C35 that fits under the affordable C-series. The Realme C35 will be launched on March 7 in India. Touted to be an all-rounder smartphone, Realme C35 showcases a refreshing design with an immersive display, massive battery, strong performance, and excellent camera quality, says Realme. This time, Realme C35 creates a new benchmark by sporting several ‘series - first’ features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme has announced a new smartphone under the budget series. The new smartphone will be known as Realme C35 that fits under the affordable C-series. The Realme C35 will be launched on March 7 in India. Touted to be an all-rounder smartphone, Realme C35 showcases a refreshing design with an immersive display, massive battery, strong performance, and excellent camera quality, says Realme. This time, Realme C35 creates a new benchmark by sporting several ‘series - first’ features.

Realme C series, the brand’s reputed, entry-level series has always made a mark by bringing cutting-edge features at affordable prices. For the first time ever, Realme will be bringing a flagship camera experience in this segment. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Realme C series, the brand’s reputed, entry-level series has always made a mark by bringing cutting-edge features at affordable prices. For the first time ever, Realme will be bringing a flagship camera experience in this segment. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Realme C35 will be equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera, letting users capture detailed and exquisite images. It also comes with a first FHD 6.6-inches screen in the Realme C series line-up. The Realme C35 is also the thinnest and lightest smartphone in the C-series range, with an 8.1 mm build and a lightweight 187g body," said Realme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme C35 could get Android 11 out of the box and a 4,500mAh battery along with a standard charger inside the box.

Apart from C35, Realme has also announced the series 9 smartphones for the Indian market. The non-Pro smartphone series is likely to get two new smartphones. It will be launched on March 10 along with a new smartwatch and a new earbuds in the form of necklace.

At MWC 2022, Realme unveiled 150W charger and GT 2 Pro smartphone featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Apart from that, Realme has announced a new smartphone called the GT Neo 3 as well. This new smartphone is scheduled to get MediaTek’s newly launched Dimensity 8100 chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Being a budget segment phone, Realme C35 is expected to come in 2GB and 3GB RAM options with price remaining below ₹8,999. It is expected to launch on Flipkart and on company's website along with offline retailers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}