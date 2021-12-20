Realme will unveil its latest flagship Realme GT 2 series today. The Chinese company announced that its new smartphone Realme GT 2 will debut on December 20 under the Realme GT 2 series. The smartphone maker is expected to launch Realme GT 2 Pro in this world premiere. Realme has already announced that it will use the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to ship with 120Hz refresh rate and 12GB RAM. Realme is going to target the young photo enthusiasts with GT 2 Pro. It will be a 5G-enabled handset.

The online event will be streamed starting 2:30pm IST on YouTube.

Realme GT 2 Pro would be priced in the premium category with a price tag between ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 for the Indian market.

Realme GT 2 Pro might come with 6.8 inhc FHD+ display having 120Hz refresh rate. In optics, it is believed to feature a 50MP primary lens along with two other lenses, ultra-wide and macro. The selfie could be 32MP shooter. For computing, Realme GT 2 Pro will ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In the OS, the smartphone might come with Android 11 on top of Realme’s skin.

The battery could be of 5.000mAh along with 65W fast charger.

“Realme GT 2 series to introduce three world premiere innovation forward technologies globally on December 20. This event aims to bring leap forward technologies to millions of users worldwide. realme GT 2 series is the most premium flagship ever, realme intends to step ahead into the global high-end market and explore leading technologies," said Realme.

Making technologies and designs more accessible to young customers has helped realme become the world's youngest smartphone brand in Top 6 and sustain strong worldwide expansion momentum, it said.

