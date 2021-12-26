Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Realme Year End Sale on Flipkart goes live. Check offers on GT Neo 2, Master Edition

Realme Year End Sale on Flipkart goes live. Check offers on GT Neo 2, Master Edition

Realme, has started Year End Sale on Flipkart
Edited By Livemint

  • During the Year End sale, Realme’s GT Neo 2 5G will be offered at a discounted price of 4,000

Realme has announced its ‘Year End Sale’ bringing offers for customers on a variety of smartphone products starting midnight December 26, to December 30, 2021. The sale will be live on Flipkart and on the company’s website. 

During the Year End sale, Realme’s GT Neo 2 5G will be offered at a discounted price of 4,000 bringing the price down to 31,999 for 8+128 GB and  35, 999 for 12+256 GB. The Realme GT Master Edition will be up for grabs at a discounted price of 25,999 for 6+128 GB, 27,999 for 8+128 GB and 29,999 for 8+256 GB. 

The brand is also offering discount on the Realme 8 which will be available at 16, 999 for 6+128 GB and 17,999 for 8+128 GB. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 50 A will be available at a discounted price of 11,499 for 4+64 GB and 12,499 for 4+128 GB.

