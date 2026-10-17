REDMAGIC 12 Pro+ launched with 185Hz display, RGB water cooling and 8,400mAh battery: check prices and top features

REDMAGIC has brought its latest high-end gaming smartphone, the REDMAGIC 12 Pro+, to the Chinese market, with the base variant priced at 6,999 yuan (around ₹99,395).

The new model features a see-through mechanical-style exterior, a 185Hz screen and a combination of air and liquid cooling technology. It also houses an 8,400mAh battery, according to Fone Arena. Alongside the standard variants, the company has announced a Golden Saga special edition with 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

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The phone follows REDMAGIC's signature industrial design, with a transparent rear cover and a flat body intended to make landscape-oriented gaming more comfortable. Its back panel showcases a two-ring liquid-cooling arrangement, with an RGB illuminated circle positioned at the centre.

Buyers have been given options to choose from Deuterium Transparent Night, Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing and Deuterium Transparent Ice Blue colour options.

Battery, software and pricing The smartphone is 8.55mm thick and weighs 223 grams. Its 8,400mAh battery supports wired charging at up to 120W and wireless charging at up to 80W. A bypass charging option is also available, allowing power to be supplied directly during gaming to help limit heat build-up.

On the software front, the device runs Android 17 with REDMAGIC OS 12. The interface includes the Magic Island notification feature, an upgraded AI assistant, tools for writing and transcription, and a file-sharing feature that enables transfers between the phone and Apple iOS devices. Its gaming suite offers peripheral controls and wireless screen casting at resolutions of up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 144Hz.

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In China, the REDMAGIC 12 Pro+ is priced as follows:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: 6,999 yuan (approximately ₹99,395)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage: 7,999 yuan (approximately ₹1,13,595)

16GB RAM and 1TB storage: 8,999 yuan (approximately ₹1,27,795)

The Golden Saga Limited Edition, equipped with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, will be introduced at a later date. The standard REDMAGIC 12 Pro+ is already available for purchase in China.

For its international launch, REDMAGIC plans to market the handset under the name REDMAGIC 12 Pro. Details covering overseas prices, configurations and market availability are expected to be announced on November 3 this year.

185Hz display and gaming capabilities REDMAGIC has worked with BOE on the phone's front panel, which uses ninth-generation under-display camera technology to achieve an uninterrupted screen design. The OLED display has extremely narrow 0.96mm borders and offers a refresh rate of up to 185Hz, while also supporting 165Hz operation. A dedicated G1 display processor, produced using a 22nm manufacturing process, works with X11 luminescent material.

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For touch input, the smartphone uses a Synaptics Byrd controller and the MagicTouch 4.0 algorithm. According to the company, touch sampling reaches 500Hz across the screen and can peak at 5,000Hz in instantaneous measurements. The panel also incorporates SGS-certified Star Shield Eye Protection Technology 2.0. For front-facing photography and video calls, the device has a 16MP camera concealed beneath the display.

Processor and cooling technology The REDMAGIC 12 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm technology and capable of reaching clock speeds of 5GHz. The processor works alongside REDMAGIC's in-house Red Core R5 chip, which takes care of tasks including touch response optimisation, lighting control, frame tracking and display upscaling.

The company says the handset scored 5,670,006 points on AnTuTu and delivers a 44% gain in GPU performance. It also brings full-scene ray tracing to six games at launch. Among the supported gaming features are 185Hz gameplay for CrossFire: Mobile and simultaneous 2K resolution and 185Hz enhancements in 10 titles.

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To control temperatures during demanding workloads, REDMAGIC has equipped the phone with its ICE Magic Cooling System. The setup combines a mechanical fan with a Liquid-cooling circuit.

Its Wind Chaser 5.0 fan operates at speeds of up to 25,500rpm, while a dual-crystal micro-pump pushes dielectric fluid through the cooling loop. The thermal assembly is further supported by Liquid Metal 4.0, a vapour chamber and graphene-based layers.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X