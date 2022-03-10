A day after launching the Redmi Note 11 Pro series , the sub-brand of Xiaomi , has announced a new smartphone launch today. It will be known as Redmi 10. The Redmi 10 is preparing to arrive here on March 17. The launch invite says that the Redmi 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon chipset and will have a ‘big battery’ and ‘blockbuster display’. The big batter could mean that Redmi 10 is going to be a 5,000mAh phone.

Redmi 10 is also going to be a new budget segment smartphone and with that Xiaomi will offer the dual rear camera in it to make the deal worth along with an LED flash. The main camera is going to be a 50MP shooter.

The start of a new era is here!



Un10ck a world of opportunities with⬇️

📲 A Blockbuster Display

🔋 A Big Battery

🐉 The Power of Snapdragon



Un10ck fun & let the world be your canvas!#Redmi10IsComing on 17.03.2022!



Head here to witness #RedmiUn10cked👉https://t.co/X6xU3EJcdY pic.twitter.com/Xybx4mAGaV — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 10, 2022

The company, Redmi, has created a page for the phone that says that the phone will use a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is expected to get 3GB RAM as starting variant and backed by 32GB internal storage. Redmi 10 could see the Android 11 running in it.

The larger battery hints that a 5,000mAh battery is on its way with Redmi 10 and an 18W charger which will be a Type-C of course.

We can see the dew-drop display in the Redmi 10 along with bezels that houses the selfie lens.

Redmi 10 is likely to get a price tag of ₹11,999 for the starting variant.

