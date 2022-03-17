Redmi 10 with 6,000mAh battery launched. Price and features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Redmi has today launched Redmi 10 under its number series. The newly launched Redmi 10 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, 50MP camera. On the software front, it is the first device under the number series to come with MIUI 13 out of the box. The smartphone comes with virtual RAM Booster expandable upto 8GB. Redmi 10 sports 50MP main sensor which is supported by a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 5MP front camera.

The Redmi 10 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6nm architecture. It also hosts 4x ARM Cortex A-73 @2.4GHz and 4x ARM Cortex A-53 @1.9GHz. It also gets UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and 18W charger.

Redmi 10 comes with a 6.71-inch HD display, with 20.6:9 aspect ratio and Widevine L1 Certification for HD viewing across streaming options. Redmi 10 comes with its in-built 1.5W speaker and offers the conventional 3.5mm jack.

Redmi 10 features the Evol design with a textured finished back that is available in 3 colours– Caribbean green, Pacific blue and Midnight black.

Redmi 10 features a Corning Gorilla Glass that keeps the device protected from accidental falls and scratches.

Price and Availability

Redmi 10 will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting March 24 , 12:00 noon onwards. The retail price is ₹10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, ₹12,999 for 6GB+128GB.

