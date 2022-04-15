After launching Redmi 10 last month, Redmi is prepared to launch another budget segment smartphone, next week in India. The new phone will be known as Redmi 10A and is likely to be a toned down version of the Redmi 10 launched in March this year.

The Chinese smartphone maker under the Xiaomi’s stable will launch the Redmi 10A on April 20 in India. Redmi 10A is touted as ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ that implies to the mass segment with affordable budget to spend on.

Redmi 10A is likely to debut on Amazon India unlike the Redmi 10 which was launched via Flipkart. The dew drop display phone, Redmi 10A, will feature dual rear lenses and a single selfie camera. The phone also gets LED flash.

The images suggest that Redmi 10A would probably get a 6.5 inch HD display with standard refresh rate. The Evol design will also be continued in Redmi 10A as we saw in Redmi 10. The ‘two day battery’ means that Redmi 10A may feature a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.

As the trend goes, Redmi 10A will also support the virtual RAM assistance if needed. The company may bring a 4GB variant supported by a minimum of 64GB internal storage. The phone could run Android 11 out of the box. Redmi 10A might get a MediaTek Helio processor.

Meanwhile, its predecessor, Redmi 10 was launched with with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6nm architecture. Redmi 10 sports 50MP main sensor which is supported by a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 5MP front camera.

The Redmi 10A is likely to use a 13MP main lens supported by 5MP selfie camera.