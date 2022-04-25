Redmi 10A first sale goes live tomorrow. Check the price of entry-segment phone

The Redmi 10A fits under the entry-segment smartphone with its specifications and pricing. The Redmi 10A gets a 6.53 inch of IPS display with standard 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Redmi 10A has expandable slot as well. The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.