Xiaomi has launched yet another entry-segment smartphone under the Redmi umbrella. Known as Redmi 10A, the new smartphone comes with 5,000mAh battery and MediaTek chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker also announced Redmi Power with Snapdragon chipset and 6,000mAh battery. The company did not reveal the sale date of Redmi 10 Power today but announced the price of 8GB variant.

The Redmi 10A fits under the entry-segment smartphone with its specifications and pricing. The Redmi 10A gets a 6.53 inch of IPS display with standard 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Redmi 10A has expandable slot as well. The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For photography, Redmi 10A has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie lens. The entry-segment phone comes with 5,000mAh battery which is expected in this segment supported by a 10W charger inside the box.

Price and Availability

Redmi 10A comes two varianst; a 3GB/32GB priced at ₹8,499 and a 4GB/64GB model at ₹9,499. The sale of Redmi 10A will start on April 26 through Amazon, company’s website and its retail stores. Redmi 10A comes in three colours; Charcoal Black, Slate Grey and Sea Blue.

Redmi 10 Power

Meanwhile, the Redmi 10 Power was announced with a 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 chip, 6.71 inch display and 50MP main camera. It will also get the RAM booster. The Redmi 10 Power has been announced at ₹14,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The sale of it and the second variant will be unveiled soon. Redmi 10 Power will also be available on those channels mentioned above.