Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched under 10k. Details

Meanwhile, the Redmi 10 Power was announced with a 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 chip, 6.71 inch display and 50MP main camera. It will also get the RAM booster. The Redmi 10 Power has been announced at ₹14,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The sale of it and the second variant will be unveiled soon. Redmi 10 Power will also be available on those channels mentioned above.