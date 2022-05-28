After launching the Redmi 10 in March, the sub-brand of Xiaomi now plans to launch the Redmi 11 in India. It is said to be a 5G phone. Redmi 11 might feature the MediaTek processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese smartphone brand may bring the Redmi 11 5G next month to India. Being a budget friendly brand, Redmi 11 could see prices similar to its predecessor, Redmi 10.

The expected features in the Redmi 11 5G includes a 50MP main camera, a single selfie lens of 8MP, 5,000mAh battery supported by an 18W charger inside the box. The screen size could be of 6.6 inch having 90Hz refresh rate. Redmi 11 is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It may run on Android 11 based on MIUI 13.

Meanwhile, its predecessor, Redmi 10, was launched with Snapdragon 680 processor. It came with a 6,000mAh battery and an 18W charger. Redmi 10 had the Evol design and got the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Redmi 10 featured virtual RAM Booster expandable upto 8GB. Redmi 10 sports 50MP main sensor which is supported by a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 5MP front camera.