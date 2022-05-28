Redmi 11 5G speculated to launch next month with MediaTek SoC

After launching the Redmi 10 in March, the sub-brand of Xiaomi now plans to launch the Redmi 11 in India. It is said to be a 5G phone. Redmi 11 might feature the MediaTek processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese smartphone brand may bring the Redmi 11 5G next month to India. Being a budget friendly brand, Redmi 11 could see prices similar to its predecessor, Redmi 10.

