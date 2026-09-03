Redmi 17 5G launched in India with massive 7,900mAh battery: Check price and specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17 5G smartphone in India with a huge battery, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and 5G support. The phone is the successor to the Redmi 15, with Xiaomi skipping the Redmi 16 name.

The Redmi 17 5G debuted in certain markets around the world back in August. The company has confirmed sales for September 10 in India. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and is equipped with a 50 MP main camera.

Redmi 17 5G specifications and features The Redmi 17 5G comes with a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Xiaomi claims the display can hit up to 825 nits of HBM brightness. It's also TÜV Rheinland-certified as low blue light, circadian-friendly and flicker-free viewing.

Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i is used to protect the display. The phone also features twin stereo speakers.

It is a 4 nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platform. The CPU in it is an octa-core processor that can reach a speed of up to 2.4GHz. It can also support 5G networks.

Also Read | Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with 10,000mAh battery could launch in India soon

Redmi 17 5G battery and camera The biggest feature for sure is the 7,900mAh battery. The Redmi 17 5G comes with 45W fast-charging support and wired reverse charging, enabling the phone to charge other compatible gadgets and accessories.

The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted 50 MP AI dual camera. There are Night, Portrait, HDR and Document modes. The camera has an 8MP selfie-friendly front lens, which also supports Portrait and Night modes for video calls and selfies.

The phone is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and is IP64 water-resistant and dust-proof. It also has an AI-powered facial unlock and a fingerprint sensor in the side button.

Redmi 17 5G price and availability Xiaomi has officially disclosed the price of the Redmi 17 5G at ₹39,999 for the Redmi 17 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at ₹41,999.