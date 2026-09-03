Redmi 17 5G launched in India with massive 7,900mAh battery: Check price and specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 17 5G smartphone in India with a huge battery, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and 5G support. The phone is the successor to the Redmi 15, with Xiaomi skipping the Redmi 16 name.

The Redmi 17 5G debuted in certain markets around the world back in August. The company has confirmed sales for September 10 in India. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and is equipped with a 50 MP main camera.

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Redmi 17 5G specifications and features The Redmi 17 5G comes with a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Xiaomi claims the display can hit up to 825 nits of HBM brightness. It's also TÜV Rheinland-certified as low blue light, circadian-friendly and flicker-free viewing.

Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i is used to protect the display. The phone also features twin stereo speakers.

It is a 4 nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platform. The CPU in it is an octa-core processor that can reach a speed of up to 2.4GHz. It can also support 5G networks.

Also Read | Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with 10,000mAh battery could launch in India soon

Redmi 17 5G battery and camera The biggest feature for sure is the 7,900mAh battery. The Redmi 17 5G comes with 45W fast-charging support and wired reverse charging, enabling the phone to charge other compatible gadgets and accessories.

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The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted 50 MP AI dual camera. There are Night, Portrait, HDR and Document modes. The camera has an 8MP selfie-friendly front lens, which also supports Portrait and Night modes for video calls and selfies.

The phone is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and is IP64 water-resistant and dust-proof. It also has an AI-powered facial unlock and a fingerprint sensor in the side button.

Redmi 17 5G price and availability Xiaomi has officially disclosed the price of the Redmi 17 5G at ₹39,999 for the Redmi 17 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at ₹41,999.

However, the effective prices are reduced to ₹23,999 and ₹26,999, respectively, when launch offers are available. The phone will come in three colour options: Absolute black, Endless blue and Eternal orange. The orange variant comes with a vegan leather finish. The Redmi 17 5G will be available to buy from September 10 via Xiaomi's official website, Amazon and the Xiaomi retail stores.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.