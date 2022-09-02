Redmi A1 to debut in India soon: What we know so far

Redmi India announced on September 02,2022 via Twitter that Redmi A1 will be launched in India on September 06 2022 at 12 PM. Moreover, a dedicated landing page for the handset is live on the company’s official website.
The date for the launch of Redmi A1 has been set for September 06, 2022. Redmi has announced the date for the handset launch and its microsite claims that Redmi A1 will offer a ‘clean Android experience’. This upcoming handset would be powered by a MediaTek chipset and sport a dual rear camera setup. Moreover, the device is teased to sport a rear panel with a leather texture. According to Redmi, it will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi India announced on September 02,2022 via Twitter that Redmi A1 will be launched in India on September 06 2022 at 12 PM. Moreover, a dedicated landing page for the handset is live on the company’s official website. This page has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Redmi device which is confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery and power a MediaTek SoC. The Chinese company has claimed to offer a ‘clean Android experience’ with this smartphone.
The Redmi A1 would house a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. According to the landing page, the back panel of the smartphone will feature a leather texture design. It will launch with at least three different colours. The Chinese smartphone brand has made no official comments on the prices of this handset in India, yet.
Meanwhile, Redmi is also set to launch its Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 06, 2022 as well. Moreover, the smartphone brand has now revealed that the Redmi Prime 11, a 4G smartphone would be launched along with Redmi 11 Prime 5G.
A microsite has gone live on Amazon mentioning several key specifications of this upcoming Redmi handset. The device would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and sports a water-drop style notch on the front. It houses a rear triple camera setup. Although the smartphone brand has not revealed anything about the price of the handset.
Redmi has tweeted confirming the September 6, 2022 as the launch of the Redmi 11 Prime. Additionally, an Amazon microsite for this device confirms that it packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It houses a 50MP triple rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
