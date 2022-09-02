Redmi A1 to debut in India soon: What we know so far

The date for the launch of Redmi A1 has been set for September 06, 2022. Redmi has announced the date for the handset launch and its microsite claims that Redmi A1 will offer a ‘clean Android experience’. This upcoming handset would be powered by a MediaTek chipset and sport a dual rear camera setup. Moreover, the device is teased to sport a rear panel with a leather texture. According to Redmi, it will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

