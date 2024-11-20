Redmi A4 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Know what it has to offer
Redmi A4 5G launched in India at just Rs.8499. Know what the entry-level smartphone has in store for users.
Xiaomi finally launched India’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 2-powered smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G. The smartphone has been announced in the budget segment with a starting price of just Rs.8,499. Xiamai has been teasing the smartphone for a very long time and it also showcased the design at IMC 2024. Now, the smartphone has finally been announced in India with some eye-catching features in the entry-level smartphone market. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi A4 5G.