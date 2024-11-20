Redmi A4 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Know what it has to offer

Xiaomi finally launched India’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 2-powered smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G. The smartphone has been announced in the budget segment with a starting price of just Rs.8,499. Xiamai has been teasing the smartphone for a very long time and it also showcased the design at IMC 2024. Now, the smartphone has finally been announced in India with some eye-catching features in the entry-level smartphone market. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi A4 5G.

Redmi A4 5G: specifications and features

The Redmi A4 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also provided an expanded storage of 1TB with a MicroSD card. The Redmi A4 comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary lens. On the front, it features a 5MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support, although it comes with a 33W charger in the box. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 and it also offers 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates. The Redmi A4 comes with several connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Therefore, Xiaomi is offering some powerful features at a very affordable price to its user base. Check out how much the new Redmi A4 5G costs and when the smartphone will be available for sale.

Redmi A4 5G price and availability

The Redmi A4 5G comes in two colour options, Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. The smartphone is priced at Rs.8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 9,499 for 4GB + 128GB. The smartphone will be available to purchase at Amazon, Mi.com, and Xioami retail stores from November 27.

