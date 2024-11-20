Redmi A4 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Know what it has to offer

Redmi A4 5G launched in India at just Rs.8499. Know what the entry-level smartphone has in store for users.

Xiaomi finally launched India’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 2-powered smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G. The smartphone has been announced in the budget segment with a starting price of just Rs.8,499. Xiamai has been teasing the smartphone for a very long time and it also showcased the design at IMC 2024. Now, the smartphone has finally been announced in India with some eye-catching features in the entry-level smartphone market. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi A4 5G. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi A4 5G: specifications and features The Redmi A4 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also provided an expanded storage of 1TB with a MicroSD card. The Redmi A4 comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary lens. On the front, it features a 5MP selfie camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support, although it comes with a 33W charger in the box. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 and it also offers 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates. The Redmi A4 comes with several connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Therefore, Xiaomi is offering some powerful features at a very affordable price to its user base. Check out how much the new Redmi A4 5G costs and when the smartphone will be available for sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi A4 5G price and availability The Redmi A4 5G comes in two colour options, Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. The smartphone is priced at Rs.8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 9,499 for 4GB + 128GB. The smartphone will be available to purchase at Amazon, Mi.com, and Xioami retail stores from November 27.