Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi , has officially launched its new series, Redmi Note 11 ; the Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. The mid-segment smartphones pack latest features such as 120Hz refresh rate, 120W of fast charging support, punch hole display, etc. These smartphones were unveiled in the China market and expected to hit the Indian shores soon. All of the launched smartphones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Redmi Note 11 5G

The basic model out of three phones, Redmi Note 11 supports 5G and comes with 6.6 inch display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera. Note 11 gets a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W charger, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It is IP53 rated.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch punch hole AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is supported by a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging.

In optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP with an f/1.89 aperture.

Pricing and Availability

The all new three smartphones will be available from November 1, 2021.

The new Redmi Note 11 5G starts at CNY 1,199 (around ₹14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models priced at CNY 1,299 (nearly ₹16,400), CNY 1,499 (nearly ₹18,700), and CNY 1,699 (nearly ₹21,100), respectively. Note 11 5G comes in Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint colours.

The Note 11 Pro will retail at CNY 1,599 (app. ₹18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (around ₹22,300) and the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,099 (nearly ₹24,500).

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be priced at CNY 1,899 (around ₹22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. It also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (nearly ₹24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (nearly ₹26,900). The phones come in Misty Forest, Mysterious Black, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Time Quite Purple hues.

