Redmi has today launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It also unveiled its second smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor while the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both phones come with a minimum of 6GB RAM and support 1TB of external storage, via microSD card.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 6.67 inch full HD+ Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

The main 108-megapixel camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro is the Samsung HM2 sensor. It is backed by 8MP ultra-wide cameras and a 2MP macro camera. Redmi Note 11 Pro also comes with an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. Both has a 16MP front lens.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with 5,000mAh batteries with support for 67W Fast Turbo charging, with 67W chargers in the box.

The smartphones are also paired with the UFS 2.2 with LPDDR4X RAM coupled with the RAM extension feature with which users can upto 8+3GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series has the all new MIUI 13, which is available out of the box.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Redmi also launched the Watch 2 Lite that features a 1.55 inch HD vibrant edge display having health metrics, notifications, and more which can be customized with over 120 watch faces.

The watch comes with heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors with GPS built-in. It can track sleep and has also been designed to track more than 100 workout modes. This includes over 17 professional modes and 90+ extended modes for all indoor and outdoor activities.

It can monitor sleep and stress level, and menstruation tracking. Users will also be able to control music on their phone and even send quick replies to messages right from the watch itself. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with ten-day battery life, claims Xiaomi. It is certified to 5ATM2 water resistance, with a magnetic charging cable in the box.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB at an introductory price of ₹20,999, ₹22,999, and ₹24,999, respectively, till end of March 2022. The device goes on sale on March 15, 12 noon.

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB at an introductory price of ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, till end of March 2022. The device goes on sale March 23, 12 noon onwards.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite is launched at ₹4,999 and will go on sale on March 15, 12 noon onwards.

All of it will retail on Amazon, on company's website and at Mi stores.

